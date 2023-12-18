Sidley Austin elected six partners to its Chicago office, effective Jan. 1.Natalie C. Chan focuses her practice on employment and labor law and commercial disputes.John Grothaus represents insurance, financial, and private equity clients in corporate and securities matters.Teresa A. Napoli offers counsel to public and private companies of all types, including private equity clients and their portfolio companies.Zach Paterick advises and represents alternative asset managers in the organization and operation of private …