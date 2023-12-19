University of Illinois Chicago School of Law added Yolanda M. King as director and copyright law and property professor at its Center for Intellectual Property, Information and Privacy Law. King joins from Northern Illinois University where she served as associate dean for academic affairs and associate professor of law.Prior to NIU, King practiced intellectual property law at Husch Blackwell Sanders Welsh & Katz and Brinks Hofer Gilson & Lione in Chicago, where she engaged in domestic and international copyright …