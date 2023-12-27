The Illinois Supreme Court reappointed the following members to the Illinois Judicial College Committee on Judicial Education.They are: Fifth District Illinois Appellate Court Justice Mark M. Boie, Cook County Circuit Judge Neil H. Cohen, Cook County Associate Judge Allen P. Walker, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Gail L. Noll, Kane County Circuit Judge Susan Clancy Boles, Effingham County Circuit Judge Martin W. Siemer, Kankakee County Associate Judge JoAnn Imani Drew.Each of the members’ terms expire June 30, 2026 …