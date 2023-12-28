Fish Potter Bolaños P.C. promoted Seth D. Matus to partner.Matus represents employees in non-compete, trade secrets, and partnership disputes, federal employee claims, compensation disputes, and labor claims. He also litigates business and commercial disputes for the firm’s clients.• The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Matthew G. Bertani as a 12th Judicial Court Circuit Judge, effective Jan. 8. Bertani was an associate judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court.He will fill the vacancy created by the …