The Illinois Supreme Court reappointed Deputy Public Guardian of the Cook County Alpa Patel to the Illinois Judicial College Committee on Guardian ad Litem Education. DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Chantelle A. Porter and attorney Alison Stankus were also reappointed to the committee.In addition, Champaign County Associate Judge Anna M. Benjamin was appointed vice chairperson. Other committee members include:•Peoria attorney Anne D. Bartolo;•McLean County Associate Judge Amy L. McFarland;•Lake County …