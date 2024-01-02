Eversheds Sutherland promoted Erin E. Broderick to counsel, effective Jan. 1.Broderick advises clients on restructuring, financial litigation, and distressed transactions. She represents numerous parties in bankruptcy proceedings and insolvency-related litigation, including equity committees, ad hoc creditor committees, purchasers, lenders, foreign representatives, indenture trustees and debtors, with a particular focus on representation of investment funds in complex restructurings and commercial litigation.• The …