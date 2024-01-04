Sheppard Mullin LLP elected Kevin M. Cloutier as the firm’s Chicago office co-managing partner. He succeeds Robert Beall, who served 18 years in the role.Cloutier, a Chicago partner, will join vice chair Jon Newby and managing partner MaryJeanette Dee on the firm’s leadership team under firm chair Luca Salvi. They will oversee firm operations and recruiting, among other responsibilities. Beall will continue to serve on the firm’s executive committee, in addition to becoming the firm’s first special …