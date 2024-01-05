Saul Ewing elected Alexander L. Reich to partner and promoted Brandon R. Clark to counsel in its Chicago office.Reich works in the firm’s litigation department and counsels employers on federal and state statutes such as Title VII and Title IX, as well as the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act. He drafts employment agreements and litigates issues relating to restrictive covenants and trade secrets.Clark advises clients on complex litigation and …