Perkins Coie named Jose A. Lopez as its Chicago office managing partner, succeeding Rick Sevcik. Lopez is a partner in the firm’s securities litigation group.Lopez now oversees an office of more than 235 lawyers and business professionals. He is a board member of the Chicago Committee on Minorities in Large Law Firms and the Hispanic Lawyers Scholarship Fund of Illinois.• Venable LLP elected Jonathan D. Freilich to partner in its Chicago office. He practices construction law and negotiates design and …