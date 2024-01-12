Reed Smith promoted four Chicago attorneys to partner and one to counsel.Andrew M. Barrios is a partner in the insurance recovery group and represents corporate policyholders on matters including general and excess liability, business interruption, cyber liability, commercial crime and fiduciary liability.Andrew D. Bell is a partner in the global corporate group and counsels high-net-worth clients on multigenerational estate planning with a focus on succession planning. He helps clients with bespoke tax strategies …