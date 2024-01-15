Goldberg Kohn promoted Ross J. Friedman and Joseph L. Hoolihan to principal.Friedman is a member of the corporate law group. He counsels private equity, family offices, privately held companies, startups and lenders on a transactional matters, including domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, debt and equity restructurings.Hoolihan is in the litigation group and represents plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes, commercial litigation in state and federal courts. He represents clients …