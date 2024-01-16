Jackson Lewis promoted three attorneys to principal in its Chicago office.Daniel T. Corbett practices employment law and helps clients resolve employment disputes.Audrey Olson Gardner practice labor and employment law with a focus on discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour violations, unfair competition, and employee benefit claims.Julia S. Wolf represents clients in class and collective action litigation including Fair Labor Standards Act cases, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and state wage-and-hour …