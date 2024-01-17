Michael Best added Kellye Fabian Story to its litigation practice group. Story focuses on working alongside nonprofit and social enterprises.She works on employment matters, conflict resolution, policy review and development, governance, investigations, and litigation.• K&L Gates LLP added Alicia Hawley as of counsel to its litigation and dispute resolution practice area. Hawley joins from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP.Hawley focuses on e-discovery matters, best practices, case and narrative development …