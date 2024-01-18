Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani added Julia L. Koechley as a partner to its commercial litigation, health care, and product and general liability practice groups.Koechley’s practice focuses on commercial, class action, health care, product liability, and professional liability matters in state and federal courts throughout the country. She has experience representing clients in all stages of litigation, as well as in arbitrations and mediations.• Beermann equity partner John M. D’Arco has been appointed as …