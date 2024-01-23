Dickinson Wright elected three as member attorneys and hired a new one.Joseph R. Delehanty helps businesses in intellectual property disputes, including employment, fiduciary duty, non-compete, non-disclosure, trade secret, copyright and trademark claims. He has experience helping clients resolve contentious business divorces, as well as challenging federal and state regulatory matters across a broad range of issues.Kristen E. Hudson represents businesses and business people in complex commercial litigation. She has …