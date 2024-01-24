McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP elected Mateusz J. Kulesza and Alexandra E. MacKenzie as income partners.Kulesza focuses on helping clients in the machine learning, enterprise software, autonomous vehicle and robotics industries to protect their innovations with patent strategies, as well as preparing and prosecuting patent applications.MacKenzie supports clients in the electrical, mechanical, telecommunications and computer science industries, throughout all phases of U.S. and international patent prosecution …