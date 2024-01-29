Seyfarth Shaw LLP promoted four to partner.Brandon L. Dixon belongs to the labor and employment group and represents employers on human resources and labor relations matters. He focuses on individual and complex employment litigation under various statutes including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Pay Act.Thomas M. Horan belongs to the labor and employment group and defends employers in class actions and individual-plaintiff actions, including disability accommodation, harassment, discrimination and …