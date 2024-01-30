Norton Rose Fulbright named Sameer A. Ghaznavi as co-partner-in-charge of its Chicago office. He will work with co-partner-in-charge Daniel Farris, who has overseen the office since its opening in April 2022.Ghaznavi is a projects lawyer who represents private and public companies, developers, utilities and sponsors concerning the development, strategic acquisition and sale of energy and infrastructure projects in the U.S. and internationally.• Littler promoted Matthew J. Ruza to shareholder.Ruza centers his practice …