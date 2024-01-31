Seyfarth Shaw LLP launched a restructuring and insolvency and expanded its servicing and special servicing practice by hiring Jason J. DeJonker as a partner.DeJonker focuses on restructuring and insolvency/special situations, transport and asset finance, finance, real estate, and real estate finance. He counsels clients on structuring distressed transactions, provides advice to corporate management and boards of directors on fiduciary duty issues, and helps private equity and traditional lender clients in structuring …