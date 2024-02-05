Neal Gerber Eisenberg hired Jonathan R. Ksiazek as a partner in its labor and employment practice group. He joins NGE from Robbins DiMonte.Ksiazek represents employers in labor and employment litigation, from discrimination cases under Title VII and the Illinois Human Rights Act to claims involving unpaid wages and trade secrets. He also provides counsel to clients related to employment agreements, restrictive covenants and trade secrets, wage disputes, employee handbooks, employment law training and terminations.&bull …