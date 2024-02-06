Dykema appointed three new firm leaders at its Chicago office.Melanie J. Chico was named the new office managing member. She will continue to serve as the assistant leader of the business litigation practice group and co-leader of the Biometric Information Privacy Act practice. Her clients include automotive, real estate developers, trading companies, retailers, insurance carriers, financial institutions and local governmental units.Gary P. Segal was named director of the financial industry group. Segal documents …