Quarles & Brady LLP added Eric Pruitt, who spent more than a decade as a federal prosecutor, as a partner in its litigation and dispute resolution practice group. Pruitt will co-chair the group with Kirti Vaidya Reddy, a partner in the firm’s Washington D.C. office.Pruitt advises in-house counsel and management on global and internal investigations, as well as responses to government investigations and enforcement actions. He is experienced with cases involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, False Claims Act, …