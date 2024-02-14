The Illinois Defense Counsel will present an insurance law seminar from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at Hinshaw & Culbertson, 151 N. Franklin St., Suite 2500. The event will also be available live on Zoom.The seminar will discuss Acuity v. M/I Homes of Chicago, LLC, 2022 IL App (1st) 220023. According to the IDC press release, the case is among the most important Illinois insurance coverage decisions of the last 25 years.Featured speakers at the seminar include: David H. Anderson of Anderson Coverage Group LLC, Amy E. Frantz …