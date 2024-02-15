McDermott Will & Emery hired Matthew Madden as a partner in its litigation practice group.Madden started his career as an associated at the firm and rejoins after serving as the chief of the criminal division at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago. He supervised approximately 125 assistant U.S. attorneys working on the office’s most complex, high-profile investigations.• Barnes & Thornburg added Crystal L. Kuruvilla as an associate.She defends companies in high-stakes product liability, toxic …