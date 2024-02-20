Foran Glennon elected Matthew A. Reddy to shareholder and promoted Matthew R. Carlyon to partner.Reddy joined the firm in 2022 and concentrates his practice on defending medical negligence cases. He also has experience in civil litigation matters.Carlyon focuses on commercial litigation, legal ethics and insurance litigation. He assists creditors and debtors in Chapter 11 bankruptcy matters and adversary proceedings.• SATC Law added Audrey E. Gamble as a partner.Gamble focuses her practice on commercial real estate …