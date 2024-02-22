Gould & Ratner partners Jessica Lingertat and David Michael were selected to serve on the firm’s management committee as managing partners of the Chicago office. Partners Linsey Cohen and Brian Gilbert also serve on the committee.In addition, the firm selected Rob Chidester (corporate), Joe Marzo (real estate), Eric Sparks (litigation) and Jennifer Tolsky (tax planning and wealth transfer) as chairs of its respective practice groups. Tolsky is serving her first term as chair, while Chidester, Marzo and Sparks …