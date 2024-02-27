Polsinelli appointed shareholder David N. Tanner as co-managing partner of the firm’s Chicago office.Tanner will lead the office of nearly 200 attorneys and staff with Mary Clare Bonaccorsi, who has been serving as managing partner in Chicago for the last seven years. Tanner has been with Polsinelli for more than six years and is a real estate attorney who has practiced in commercial real estate both in-house and in private practice. His practice focuses on commercial transactions, with emphases on sales …