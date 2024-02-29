Winston & Strawn LLP appointed Linda T. Coberly and Tom Melsheimer as co-chairs of the firm’s litigation department. Coberly is in the firm’s Chicago office and Melsheimer is in its Dallas office.The firm also appointed Timothy D. Kincaid and Brad Vaiana as co-chairs of its transactions department. Kincaid is in the Chicago office and Vaiana is in the New York City office.Each attorney will begin serving in their new role in June, when Steve D’Amore assumes the role of firm chair. They will work …