DLA Piper created an investment funds practice group through a strategic consolidation between its investment management practice — led by Chicago attorneys John Cusack and Jesse Criz — and its institutional investor practice, led by Austin, Texas-based attorneys David Parrish and Nicole Brennig.The investment funds group consists of more than 30 partners and more than 80 other lawyers in the United States. Criz and Brennig will co-lead the group, and Cusack and Parrish will serve as co-global heads.The firm …