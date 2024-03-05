Taft Law hired Adam K. Hollander as a partner in the firm’s insurance litigation practice at its Chicago office.Hollander guides policyholders through insurance coverage disputes involving first-party property, business interruption, general liability, professional liability, D&O and entity liability, employer liability, rep and warranty, product recall, and crime and fidelity coverage.His clients operate in various markets including chemical, packaging, real estate, banking, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food …