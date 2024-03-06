Baker McKenzie added Rob Clary as a partner to the firm’s tax practice.Clary advises multinational enterprises on their global tax profiles, including tax aspects of cross-border acquisitions, financing transactions, corporate restructurings, joint ventures and other corporate activities. He also advises on international transfer pricing and controversy matters relating to global operations, investments, and transactions.• Kilpatrick named Sean D. Auton as co-managing partner of its Chicago office. Gerald …