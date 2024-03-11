Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard partner Rob L. Kohen was honored Thursday with Chicago-Kent College of Law’s Outstanding Young Alumnus Award during the school’s annual Alumni Awards Celebration at the Conviser Law Center.Each year, the school honors an alum who graduated within the last 10 years and has made a significant financial or volunteer contribution to the law school, or made an outstanding contribution to the practice of law, the judiciary, public service, business or the media.• The Federal Bar …