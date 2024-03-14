McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP formed an artificial intelligence practice group to help clients manage intellectual property issues and challenges related to AI. The group will be co-chaired by Michael S. Borella and Joshua R. Rich.Borella helps clients with patent eligibility, validity, infringement, patentability analysis and litigation matters. Rich focuses on patent, trade secret, trademark, copyright and other commercial matters. He represents clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical …