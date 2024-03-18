Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres added Samantha Nunez as an associate to the firm’s public finance practice group.Prior to joining Croke Fairchild, Nunez spent more than 10 years working for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago. While there, she issued municipal bonds and worked with bond counsel and financial advisors to facilitate municipal and green bond issuances and reviewed Bond Issue Notification Act documents, underwriting, arbitrage, tax and disclosure legal documents. She has …