Greenberg Traurig promoted six to shareholder and one to of counsel at its Chicago office.Kyle C. Lennox is a shareholder of the franchise and distribution practice group. He focuses on franchising, licensing, distribution, and general corporate matters. He helps clients structure franchise programs to meet their short- and long-term goals and assists clients with purchasing and selling franchise systems through mergers and acquisitions.Ashley M. Montalbano is a shareholder in the real estate practice group and focuses her …