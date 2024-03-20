Dolan Law partner Karen Munoz will be a panelist on “How to Be a Successful Summer Law Clerk/Intern” event April 1 at UIC School of Law, 300 S. State St.The panel will offer law students advice on how to hit the ground running as they begin their summer jobs in the legal arena. A panel of alumni and a current UIC Law student will share tips on how to efficiently conduct research, tackle assignments, interact with supervisors, receive constructive feedback and make the most of summer opportunities.