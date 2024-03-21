James H. M. Sprayregen is joining Hilco Global as a vice chairman of the privately held global financial services holding company.Sprayregen, an expert in restructuring, corporate reorganization, and M&A, will serve as a partner and key strategic adviser to Hilco Global CEO and Founder Jeffrey Hecktman. He will work alongside another recent hire, David Kurtz, who is vice chairman and chief strategic officer. Sprayregen will be responsible for continuing to help fuel the growth of the firm’s solutions platform. He …