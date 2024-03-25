Much Shelist added Sean M. Wagner as a principal in the firm’s construction practice. He has experience in all facets of construction litigation and transactions and guides engineers, architects, contractors, subcontractors, and other commercial entities through complex construction projects and dispute resolution.Wagner counsels on matters such as breach of contract, delay and disruption claims, design and construction-defect claims, bond claims, and mechanics lien disputes, among others.• The 2024 Annual …