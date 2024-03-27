Goldberg Kohn hired Lauren Penland as an associate in its corporate practice group. Penland counsels clients on corporate governance. Her work covers corporate matters at all stages, from incorporation to exit or dissolution.Penland is experienced in advising clients on U.S. federal income tax and state income tax matters. She has represented individuals and companies in front of the Internal Revenue Service and the Illinois Department of Revenue regarding audit determinations and appeals.Previously she worked at KPMG …