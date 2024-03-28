Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP added Paul Collier as a partner. Collier joins from Kirkland & Ellis.Collier has experience in intellectual property, mass tort litigation and product liability matters in state and federal trial and appellate courts. In intellectual property matters, he has worked in courts across the country as well as the U.S. International Trade Commission.• Carmen D. Caruso Law Firm added two attorneys to its trial and appellate team.Gage Meyers is an intellectual property and …