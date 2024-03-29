Aronberg Goldgehn hired Jennifer F. Kuzminski as a member of its trusts and estates and taxation, and business planning practice groups.Kuzminski develops wealth preservation and gifting strategies and leverages tax considerations to minimize liabilities and structure wealth transfer plans that maintain flexibility. She has experience advising clients with respect to income, corporate, estate, gift and generation-skipping tax matters as well as compliance and audit examinations.• Anderson, Rasor & Partners LLP …