Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres created a new food and drug law practice group. Eric Greenberg is the chair of the practice group. Kerry T. Rost is also a member of the practice.The new group will provide advisory, compliance, and enforcement defense services for companies involved in the development, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of products regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.• The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Jones Day partner Elsa Andrianifahanana to the Supreme Court Committee on …