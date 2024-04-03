Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres added former Illinois House of Representatives Minority Leader Jim Durkin as a partner in its public finance and government affairs and regulatory law practice groups. Drawing upon experience from his career in public service, Durkin advises local governments on economic development and public finance matters. CFDB serves as counsel for bond financing transactions nationwide.Durkin served as minority leader from 2013 to 2023. He was a state legislator from 1995 to 2003, representing the …