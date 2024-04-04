Nixon Peabody LLP added veteran litigation attorneys Timothy P. Maloney as a partner and Karl R. Fink as senior counsel.Both are experienced trial lawyers in all aspects of intellectual property enforcement and defense with an emphasis on patent litigation.Maloney represents patent owners against validity challenges lodged in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He also advises clients on trade secret, antitrust, trademark, unfair competition, and technology licensing matters. He …