The Museum of Science and Industry announced it has hired Dina Torrisi Martin as vice president and general counsel. In her new leadership position, she will provide strategic legal advice to the MSI’s management team and board of trustees. She’ll also serve as the primary internal legal counsel for the museum.Torrisi Martin joins from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) where she has served as general counsel since 2021. Among her responsibilities for the state, she …