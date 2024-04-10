Neal Gerber Eisenberg hired Chad J. Richman as a partner in the firm’s real estate practice group.Richman represents developers, lenders, tenants, investors and business owners. He assists real estate clients with acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, investment, venture structuring, financing, development, and construction across real estate asset classes.• The Chicago-Kent First-Generation Law Student Association will host its inaugural First-Gen Scholarship reception at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Chicago-Kent …