Cavanagh Law Group promoted Michael J. Sorich to a named partner. The firm is now Cavanagh Sorich Law Group.Sorich, 45, joined the firm eight years ago as a partner. Previously, he worked 13 years at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.• Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP added Michael R. Wilson as a partner to its corporate practice group.Wilson is a corporate transactional lawyer representing private equity and venture capital funds, particularly in the healthcare, technology and renewable …