Morgan Lewis & Bockius hired Mohamed Awan to its consumer class action and product liability practice. He joins from Crowell & Moring and is based in Chicago.Awan’s practice specializes in class action, mass tort and product risk management matters with a focus on the transportation industry. He litigates in federal courts across the United States, having litigated multiple warranty claim class actions for one of the leading automobile manufacturers in the country. He represents clients in high-stakes …