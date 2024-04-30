The Illinois Supreme Court announced 1st District Appellate Court Justice Michael B. Hyman will serve as an ex-officio member of the Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice.Also, the high court said Lake County Circuit Court Judge Jorge L. Ortiz will serve as an ex-officio member of the Supreme Court Committee on Equality.• Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard managing equity partner and chairman Patrick A. Salvi will serve as a medical malpractice panelist Saturday at the 2024 American Association of Neurological …