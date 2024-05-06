Taft Law hired Isaac J. Colunga as a partner and Sophie Honeyman as an associate in the firm’s litigation practice group. They both join from Ice Miller.Colunga defends consumer class actions filed across the country with a particular focus on the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act and other federal consumer protection statutes. He also prosecutes and defends clients in a variety of business disputes. Outside of the courtroom, Colunga helps his clients comply with the TCPA and other …